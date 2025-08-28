Rebel candidates among Boishamyabirodhi panel spark discussions

Ashrefa Khatun is the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad nominated candidate for the AGS post. She is the central spokesperson of the party.

The Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad was established in February this year by a faction of the former coordinators of Student Movement Against Discrimination, a platform that led the July uprising. Their panel is contesting under the banner of the Anti-Discrimination Student Council in the upcoming DUCSU election.

However, four leaders of the party have become ‘rebel’ candidates for the assistant general secretary (AGS) post. Similarly, at least four leaders of the organisation are running as ‘rebel’ candidates for secretarial posts, while three others are contesting independently for member posts.

On campus, there is talk that the presence of multiple candidates from the Democratic Student Council in the same positions may split the vote. The ‘rebel’ candidates are also confident of victory. But the top leadership of the Boishamyabirodhi Shikkharthi Sangsad believes these issues will not have much impact on the election.