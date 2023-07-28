‘Peace rally’ of three AL fronts begins

The “peace rally” of three affiliated organisations of governing Bangladesh Awami League -- Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, and Bangladesh Chhatra League -- began with playing two recorded songs at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Friday afternoon.

A large number of leaders and activists were seen present at the rally organised to denounce the alleged killings, conspiracies, and disorder linked to opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.