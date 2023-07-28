‘Peace rally’ of three AL fronts begins

The “peace rally” of three affiliated organisations of governing Bangladesh Awami League -- Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, and Bangladesh Chhatra League -- began with playing two recorded songs at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Friday afternoon.
A large number of leaders and activists were seen present at the rally organised to denounce the alleged killings, conspiracies, and disorder linked to opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.
The rally formally began at 2:00 pm.
A large procession of leaders and activists, led by Narayanganj’s MP, Shamim Osman, joined the rally. Besides, other MPs, leaders and activists of different levels of Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, and Bangladesh Chhatra League joined the rally with processions.
Leaders and activists were gathering in large numbers from 2:00 pm in the rally ground. Songs were being played from the stage to encourage them.
Several hundred leaders and activists of Savar sadar Jubo League joined the rally when it was raining at around 1:30 pm. Most of them were carrying sticks that had flags of Jubo League tied at one end.