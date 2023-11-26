12th parliamentary polls: IGP’s brother Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mahmud gets AL nomination

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun’s younger brother Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mahmud has got nominated as governing Awami League candidate for Sunamganj-2 (Derai-Shalla) constituency for the upcoming general election.
AL general secretary Obaidul Quader unveiled the names of the candidates at the party’s central office on Sunday afternoon.
Late Suranjit Sen Gupta was an a member of parliament from Sunamganj-2. Following his death, Suranjit’s wife Jaya Sengupta became MP from this seat.
Now Abdullah Al Mahmud has got the ruling party's ticket from this constituency. He earlier left Shalla upazila chairman post to get the party nomination. Since then, his name created a buzz in the district’s political arena.
Meanwhile, current MP of Sunamganj-1, Moazzem Hossain Ratan, has not got the party ticket this time. In his stead, AL picked Sylhet district unit’s organising secretary Ranjit Chandra Sarker in Sunamganj-1.
Former chairman of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has been picked in Sunamganj-4 constituency.
Incumbent MPs have been retained in two other seats in the district.
Planning minister MA Mannan and Mohibur Rahman Manik have got party nominations in Sunamganj-3 and Sunamganj-5 respectively.