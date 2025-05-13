CPB opposes rewriting the constitution

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) has opposed rewriting the constitution and proposed the introduction of a proportional representation (PR) system in national parliamentary elections.

CPB president Mohammad Shah Alam made the statement after a meeting with the National Consensus Commission, held at the LD Hall of the national parliament on Tuesday. The meeting began at 10:30 am and continued until 2:00 pm.

Speaking to the media, Shah Alam said, “They (the consensus commission) did not retain our four fundamental principles (in constitution). We disagreed on that point. In short, we are against rewriting the constitution.”