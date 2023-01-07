AL doing whatever is needed to ease sufferings despite war, pandemic: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said the Awami League government will lend all sorts of cooperation to lessen the sufferings of the people due to the economic recession emerging from the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war, reports UNB.

"The Awami League government will do whatever is needed to ease the pain of the common people," she said.

The prime minister said this while giving her introductory speech at the first joint meeting of the newly elected Awami League national committee, central working committee and advisory council.

She presided over the meeting that took place at the Tungipara Awami League office in Gopalganj district, the birthplace of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.