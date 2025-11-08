BNP takes to the field in election mood
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) celebrated “National Revolution and Solidarity Day” across the country, including in the capital Dhaka, amid an election atmosphere.
Posters, banners, and placards bearing the BNP’s election symbol — the sheaf of paddy — were displayed at the rally and procession in Dhaka, where party activists chanted election slogans and the leaders’ speeches centred around the upcoming polls.
At the Dhaka rally, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that no conspiracy or plot would be able to derail the February election.
Outside Dhaka, similar programmes were held in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Rangpur, Cumilla, Barishal, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Bogura, and all other divisions and districts marking 7 November.
At the Chattogram rally, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said that there was no scope to move away from the July Charter, which had been signed on 17 October at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) building following a consensus.
The BNP took to the field across the country on Friday to observe National Revolution and Solidarity Day. With the presence of nominated candidates in different constituencies, the programmes effectively marked the informal start of the election campaign.
Conspiracy over the election
At the Dhaka rally, the BNP Secretary General described the call by eight like-minded parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, for a referendum before the national election as a “conspiracy to sabotage the election.”
He warned the interim government, saying, “We want to make it very clear – conspiracies are being hatched regarding the election. The election and referendum must be held on the same day, and that election must take place in February 2026. Otherwise, the people of Bangladesh will never accept it.”
Mirza Fakhrul added, “A certain political party has formed an alliance and is exerting pressure in various ways. They are saying the referendum must take place before the election. We said the referendum must be held on the day of the election. Holding two votes will cost a lot of money and reduce the importance of the main election. Unfortunately, the interim government, which we fully supported, is now taking measures that are obstructing the electoral process.”
Alleging conspiracies against the BNP, Mirza Fakhrul urged party leaders and activists to pledge to continue their movement until the parliamentary election in February next year. “We will take part in this election, and Inshallah, we will win and build a new Bangladesh.”
At 3:30 pm Friday, after the rally in front of the BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan, the party brought out a procession through Dhaka. The rally was presided over by Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said at the event, “A certain party is trading in religion, selling tickets to heaven. They are saying that a major party is conspiring. The BNP has no history of conspiracy or seizing power through the back door. The BNP has long been patient and cooperative with the government. Those who mistake our patience for weakness are living in a fool’s paradise.”
After the rally, a procession started from Naya Paltan led by Mirza Fakhrul Islam. Leaders and activists joined the march carrying festoons and banners featuring images of the party’s founder Ziaur Rahman, Chairperson Khaleda Zia, and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.
The procession ended at the SAARC Fountain after passing through Kakrail, Malibagh, Moghbazar, and Bangla Motor. The event was attended by members of the BNP and its affiliate bodies — Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, Muktijoddha Dal, JASAS, Krishak Dal, and Matsyajibi Dal.
The rally was conducted by BNP Central Publicity Secretary Sultan Salahuddin and addressed by Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan, Dhaka north city unit Convenor Aminul Haque, and south city unit Convenor Rafiqul Alam Majnu, among others.
