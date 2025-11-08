BNP takes to the field in election mood

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) celebrated “National Revolution and Solidarity Day” across the country, including in the capital Dhaka, amid an election atmosphere.

Posters, banners, and placards bearing the BNP’s election symbol — the sheaf of paddy — were displayed at the rally and procession in Dhaka, where party activists chanted election slogans and the leaders’ speeches centred around the upcoming polls.

At the Dhaka rally, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that no conspiracy or plot would be able to derail the February election.

Outside Dhaka, similar programmes were held in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Rangpur, Cumilla, Barishal, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Bogura, and all other divisions and districts marking 7 November.

At the Chattogram rally, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said that there was no scope to move away from the July Charter, which had been signed on 17 October at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) building following a consensus.

The BNP took to the field across the country on Friday to observe National Revolution and Solidarity Day. With the presence of nominated candidates in different constituencies, the programmes effectively marked the informal start of the election campaign.