They dropped us intentionally, alleges Raushan

Following a meeting with the prime minister, the chief patron of Jatiya Party (JaPa), Raushan Ershad, has said they discussed different issues regarding the upcoming election on the occasion.

She, however, refused to disclose the details.

Raushan reached the prime minister's official residence Ganabhaban around 1:00 pm on Tuesday, following an urgent call from the prime minister's office (PMO) the previous night.