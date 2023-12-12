They dropped us intentionally, alleges Raushan

Following a meeting with the prime minister, the chief patron of Jatiya Party (JaPa), Raushan Ershad, has said they discussed different issues regarding the upcoming election on the occasion.
She, however, refused to disclose the details.
Raushan reached the prime minister's official residence Ganabhaban around 1:00 pm on Tuesday, following an urgent call from the prime minister's office (PMO) the previous night.
Asked about the prime minister’s reaction about her participation in the election, Raushan said, “There is no more time. What else would she say?”
Regarding the JaPa's participation in the election under the leadership of GM Quader, she said, “The JaPa chairman did not behave well with us. He is running in the election from the constituency of my son. He forgot him (the son).”
In a further query about her support to the current JaPa leaders, she said, “They dropped us intentionally. Why would we support?”
Raushan Ershad was accompanied by her son Saad Ershad, political secretary Golam Mosih, and some other leaders.
At one stage, JaPa lawmaker Mashiur Rahman Ranga said Raushan is not in a state of facing the media. Another leader, Kazi Mamunur Rashid, will brief the reporters about the meeting.