New president likely from BNP Standing Committee

Discussion has intensified in the political arena over the election of the country’s next president following the resignation of President Md. Shahabuddin. After Shahabuddin stepped down at 5:00pm on Friday, attention has now turned to who will become the next president.

Although the names of several senior BNP leaders had been discussed for the post since the formation of the government, a few new names have been added to the list of potential candidates over the past two days. However, according to reliable sources, the shortlist has now become much more limited.

A source who plays an important role in policymaking for both the government and the BNP told Prothom Alo on Friday that the country’s next president may come not from outside the party but from among the members of the BNP’s highest policymaking body—the National Standing Committee.