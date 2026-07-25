New president likely from BNP Standing Committee
Discussion has intensified in the political arena over the election of the country’s next president following the resignation of President Md. Shahabuddin. After Shahabuddin stepped down at 5:00pm on Friday, attention has now turned to who will become the next president.
Although the names of several senior BNP leaders had been discussed for the post since the formation of the government, a few new names have been added to the list of potential candidates over the past two days. However, according to reliable sources, the shortlist has now become much more limited.
A source who plays an important role in policymaking for both the government and the BNP told Prothom Alo on Friday that the country’s next president may come not from outside the party but from among the members of the BNP’s highest policymaking body—the National Standing Committee.
However, the matter has not yet been discussed at any party forum. The source said preparations are underway at the BNP’s top level to choose the successor to outgoing President Md Shahabuddin, with considerable caution.
Since the BNP formed the government on 17 February, the names of several party leaders have been discussed as possible candidates for the presidency. Among them are senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
The names of Standing Committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan and Nazrul Islam Khan have also been discussed. More recently, Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani has been added to the list of names under consideration. The name of a former chief justice has also surfaced in discussions.
Multiple responsible sources within and outside the BNP said several senior party leaders have fallen behind in the race for the presidency due to health issues and other considerations. Over the past two days, discussions have increasingly centred on the name of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam.
Amid growing speculation over new faces for the presidency, a section within the party has become active in promoting Mirza Fakhrul Islam as the next president.
At the same time, many of Mirza Fakhrul Islam’s well-wishers outside politics also consider him a suitable candidate for the presidency. Some have expressed this view on social media. Professor Asif Nazrul, former law adviser to the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, described Mirza Fakhrul Islam as the “best candidate” for the presidency.
In a Facebook post titled “Who Will Be the Next President of Bangladesh?” on Friday, he wrote: “In my opinion, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is the most suitable person for this position. During Sheikh Hasina’s authoritarian rule, he led the party as secretary general, endured persecution in many ways and made significant sacrifices. Among politicians, he is one of the most moderate, courteous and eloquent.”
According to Professor Asif Nazrul, “There are a few other suitable people in the BNP. However, in my opinion, considering all aspects, Mirza Fakhrul would be ahead. If a politician is to be made president, he is probably the best candidate.”
Earlier, BRAC Bangladesh Executive Director Asif Saleh also explained in a Facebook post why Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir would be a more suitable choice for the presidency than others.
Following Md Shahabuddin’s resignation on Friday, Speaker of the National Parliament Hafiz Uddin Ahmed assumed the responsibilities of the president in accordance with the Constitution. He will continue to serve in this role until a new president is elected.
According to Article 123 of the Constitution, if the office of the president falls vacant due to resignation, death or removal, a new president must be elected within 90 days. The president is elected by members of parliament.
As the BNP holds a majority in parliament, the party’s nominated candidate is expected to be elected. Over the past several days, the identity of the next president has been a major topic of discussion among BNP leaders and activists as well as in wider political circles.
The discussion is expected to continue until a new president is elected or the party formally announces its decision.
However, a senior official at the Prime Minister’s Office said there is still time before the presidential election is held. Given political realities, the situation can change quickly. As a result, those currently leading the discussions as potential candidates may see their positions change over time.
Considering these factors, many political observers believe speculation over potential candidates will continue until the election of the country’s 23rd president is held.