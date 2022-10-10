Authorities keep silent as violence rampant on campus

Three big incidents of violence took place on the Dhaka University campus in the last six months. In those incidents, the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), front organisation of ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL), beat up the leaders and activists of all the opposition organisations unilaterally.

The leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student organisation of de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), were beaten up on the campus twice while the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, the student organisation of Gono Odhikar Parishad, were beaten up once.

Though the incidents have taken place in front of the Dhaka University authorities and have created a culture of “mob beating” on the campus, the university authorities, instead of taking any action to prevent the incidents, have been remaining silent.

The vice chancellor sought a report on the attacks the BCL men carried out on the JCD leaders and activists in the last six months. But the report has not been submitted to him as yet while the VC sought no report in connection with another incident.