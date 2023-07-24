Two deceased persons sued over violence at Govt Bangla College

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal leader Abdul Jabbar died of cancer 21 months ago. Chhatra Dal leader Shafiqul Islam Sumon died of cancer 8 months ago. However, both of them have been made accused in the case filed on the allegations of carrying out attacks and vandalising during the BNP’s (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) March in the Mirpur Bangla College area in the capital on 18 July.

The families of the deceased are wondering how these two persons could be named in the list of the accused in a case filed months after their death. The police say they are looking into the matter. And the plaintiff of the case says he only mentioned the names given by the college authority in the case.