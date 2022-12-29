AB Party barred from holding rally in front of press club

Just before the demonstration, police said they won't allow the rally without permission. Then they asked the party to finish the demo within 30 minutes. Police again intercepted their procession at Topkhana road while they were returning to their party office after the rally, said a press release of AB Party.
The 30-minute long demonstration was presided over by AFM Sulaiman Chowdhury, convenor of the party and a retired bureaucrat, and moderated by barrister Asaduzzaman Fuaad, joint member secretary.
In his speech, Sulaiman Chowdhury said, "No government can hold a free and fair election in the history of 51 years of Bangladesh except the caretaker government. Every institution of the state has been broken due to the corruption and mismanagement of the government. That’s why, we have promised to build up and reform the state."