UN reminds Bangladesh of commitments to free expression, peaceful assembly

Gwyn Lewis said: "Ours is a shared humanity rooted in universal values. A threat to the rights of one person is a threat to the whole of society."

"Celebrating Human Rights Day is an opportunity to reflect on what they have in common with each other and what that binds them together."

International Human Rights Day is the day on which the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, entitling everyone, regardless of race, colour, sex, religion, political or other views to inalienable rights.