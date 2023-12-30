2018 election marred with systematic, widespread electoral fraud: AB Party

Amar Bangladesh Party, AB Party, held a discussion meeting at the National Press Club on Saturday afternoon.

Leaders from major opposition political parties attended the programme and talked about the trust deficit of any election under partisan government as well as current electoral crisis, read a press release.

Waresul Karim, a globally renowned academic and the foremost researcher on caretaker government and electoral crisis, presented his keynote findings on electoral fraud in 2018 election.

AFM Solaiman Chowdhury, AB Party convenor and a retired bureaucrat, presided over the meeting,

Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary, moderated the session and Tajul Islam, joint convenor of the party, gave the welcome speech.