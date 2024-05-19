Country now in an anarchical state, says Mirza Fakhrul seeking release of Ishraque
Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has sought unconditional release of the party’s international affairs committee member Ishraque Hossain, who was sent to jail Sunday in a case filed at Paltan police station.
The BNP leader Sunday alleged in a statement that the country has turned into an anarchical state.
Expressing his concerns for sending Ishraque to jail, Mirza Fakhrul alleged that the Awami League has been torturing the opposition leaders and activists including that of the BNP to stay in state power the party (AL) seized through a dummy election.
He also alleged that it’s as if sending the BNP leaders and activists to jail without granting bail in trumped up cases has turned into the AL government’s prime task. Ishraque’s jail is a part of that programme.