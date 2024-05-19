BNP leader Ishraque sent to jail

Ishraque's lawyer Touhidul Islam confirmed the news to Prothom Alo. Lawyer Touhidul Islam told Prothom Alo, Ishraque Hossain surrendered to court, appealing for bail in 12 cases, including the one with Paltan police station. The court rejected his appeal for bail in the case with the Paltan police station and ordered for him to be sent to jail. The court granted him bail in the remaining 11 cases.

Earlier, on 6 April 2022, police arrested Ishraque in a case filed with Motijheel police station. He was sent to jail then. He was then released on 12 April, being granted bail by the court.