40 eminent citizens demand organising election anew dissolving parliament

Forty eminent citizens have called on the election commission (EC) and the government to take steps to organise the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections anew by creating a scope for the participation of all the political parties and their fair contest.

In a joint statement, they also have demanded dissolving the parliament in the third week of January and organising the election within the succeeding 90 days as per the sub-section 123 (3) (B) of the constitution.