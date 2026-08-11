Hefazat demands ban on ‘Hezbut Tawheed’; 13-point charter reduced to 9

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has scaled down the number of its demands submitted to the government regarding religious matters. The organisation, which thrust itself into national prominence in 2013 by presenting a 13-point demand to the then-Awami League government, has now presented a 9-point demand to BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) Government Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Analysing the organisation’s past and present demands, relevant observers note that Hefazat itself dropped some of its previously crucial demands after feeling 'reassured,' while incorporating a few new ones.

Last Sunday, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman undertook an official visit to Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar. Amid his various engagements, the prime minister visited Al-Jamia Al-Islamia Azizul Uloom Babunagar madrasahh in Fatikchhari, where he met with Hefazat-e-Islam's Ameer, Allama Shah Mohibullah Babunagari.

During this visit, the prime minister held a meeting with top Hefazat leaders. At the meeting, Hefazat-e-Islam submitted a 9-point charter of demands concerning religious affairs. Among these, a newly added demand calls for an immediate ban on the organisation named ‘Hezbut Tawheed’.