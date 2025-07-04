Islamic parties make an active effort to be counter-force to BNP

It is still unclear to what extent the National Citizens Party (NCP) will be involved in this process. The party shares a kind of consensus with Islami Andolan and Jamaat on various reform-related issues. Gazi Ataur Rahman, spokesperson of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, told Prothom Alo, “NCP too is moving forward with hopes for a new Bangladesh. We have an understanding with them. They also don’t want a new form of fascism to emerge. We have good communication with them. There may be further contact in the future."

According to sources, Islamic and centrist parties are preparing to compete with BNP in the next election, assuming that Awami League will not be able to take part.

On key reform issues, including the constitution, most of these parties hold similar positions. Jamaat, NCP, Islami Andolan, and both factions of the Khelafat Majlish, among others, support proportional representation in elections to the proposed Upper House of parliament. Among them, parties like Jamaat and Islami Andolan also favour proportional representation in elections to the Lower House.

They agree on the proposal to form a constitutional and statutory appointments committee to reduce the prime minister’s exclusive authority in appointing officials to constitutional institutions. They also support changing the method of electing the president. Jamaat and the NCP want local government elections to be held before the national election.