Islami Andolan demands public apology from BNP’s Annie over remarks on Charmonai Pir

The statement, jointly signed by the unit’s acting president Delwar Hossain and secretary Zahir Uddin, was circulated to the press by publicity and da’wah affairs secretary Mahmudul Hasan.

It said that during a public rally Annie had made “obscene, indecent and fabricated” remarks about the party’s Ameer and Charmonai Pir, Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim. They also described the comments as a breach of political decorum.

Party leaders argued that BNP has been unable to accept the post-5 August unity among Islamic parties and their strategies to attract votes for them. Knowing that the Islamic bloc poses their greatest electoral challenge, they claimed, the BNP has resorted to “falsehoods and slander” against Islamic political parties and national figures.

“The real traitors,” the party statement added, “are those who, standing on the blood of martyrs, engage in extortion, land-grabbing, looting and terrorism.”