BNP leader Anee strongly criticises Islami Andolan and Jamaat

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) joint secretary general Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee has strongly criticised the Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan Bangladesh.

He came down hard on the parties' leaders while addressing the council of Sadar BNP (East) unit held at the Lakshmipur District Outdoor Stadium Monday afternoon.

The BNP leader said, “Charmonai Pir is a national traitor and imposter. Islami Andolan had no contribution in the fall of fascist Sheikh Hasina. Neither the Islami Andolan, nor the Charmonai Pir had any contribution in any of the anti-fascist movements over the last 17 years. Rather, he was on good terms with Sheikh Hasina. At the moment, the party is involved in various conspiracies to hamper the election. They are conspiring in the name of Islam. We have to identify these national traitors together. None of these conspiracies will work. It will be confronted collectively.”