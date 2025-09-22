BNP leader Anee strongly criticises Islami Andolan and Jamaat
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) joint secretary general Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee has strongly criticised the Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan Bangladesh.
He came down hard on the parties' leaders while addressing the council of Sadar BNP (East) unit held at the Lakshmipur District Outdoor Stadium Monday afternoon.
The BNP leader said, “Charmonai Pir is a national traitor and imposter. Islami Andolan had no contribution in the fall of fascist Sheikh Hasina. Neither the Islami Andolan, nor the Charmonai Pir had any contribution in any of the anti-fascist movements over the last 17 years. Rather, he was on good terms with Sheikh Hasina. At the moment, the party is involved in various conspiracies to hamper the election. They are conspiring in the name of Islam. We have to identify these national traitors together. None of these conspiracies will work. It will be confronted collectively.”
Criticising the Jamaat-e-Islami, Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee said, “Jamaat-e-Islami, in ’86 and ’96, did not just act uncooperatively towards us; in various ways, they undermined the entire nation. They were established in Bangladesh as national traitors and self-proclaimed betrayers by aligning with the Awami League to keep Hasina in power.
Addressing the BNP leaders and activists he said, “The party won’t accept its members to extort using the name of the party. It won’t be allowed. Organisational actions will be taken against whoever gets involved in these misdeeds.”
“The BNP is working on the implementation of the 31-point proposal of acting chairman Tarique Rahman. Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP’s affiliated organisations have fallen victim to the fascist Hasina’s oppression, torture, enforced disappearance, killings, and attack cases. Yet, they have not been able to stop the movement and struggle,” he added.
The BNP leader further said, “Our target ahead is the national election. BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has advised that we must reach every home through coordinated teamwork. We need to connect with the younger generation. We must go to everyone, convey greetings from Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman, and seek their votes.”
The representative conference was presided over by Lakshmipur Sadar (East) BNP president Main Uddin Chowdhury, while general secretary Mokhlesur Rahman and joint general secretary Shah Md Emran conducted the proceedings.