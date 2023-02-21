BNP pays tributes to Language Movement martyrs

BNP on Tuesday paid tributes to the 1952 Language Movement martyrs marking Amar Ekushey, the Language Martyrs Day, and the International Mother Language Day.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) central leaders led by its standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain reached the Central Shaheed Minar around 12:30 pm after waiting for nearly five hours and placed a wreath at its altar.

The leaders and activists of the party gathered in front of Balaka Cinema Hall at Nilkhet at 7:30am wearing black badges. Later, they first offered fateha at the graves of Language Movement martyrs at Azimpur Graveyard.

It took around five hours for the BNP leaders to go to the Central Shaheed Minar to pay tributes to the martyrs.