BNP’s threat to resist polls won't yield any result: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said it is a matter of any political party's own decision whether it will join polls but the threat to halt elections will not bring any result.

“The next national elections will be held in time as per the constitution no matter how many obstacles there are. Joining the polls is a matter of any party's own decision but elections will not wait for anyone,” he told a press conference at his official residence in the capital.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP leaders are stating that the government is afraid of movement.

Their statements may be right for the comedy club but have no similarity with the reality of the country, he said, adding “Where is their movement in the country? …. people are not seeing any movement”.