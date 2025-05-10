Truth and Reconciliation Commission to be formed: Asif Nazrul
Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul has said the government will form a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
He made this remark at a discussion meeting held at the Judicial Administration Training Institute in the capital regarding the second draft of the “Disappearance Prevention and Remedies Ordinance, 2025”, on Saturday afternoon.
“Farhad (Farhad Mazhar) bhai has repeatedly spoken about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. A Truth and Justice Commission or a Truth and Reconciliation Commission is very much needed. It would have been better if we had established one in our country since 1972. We want to resolve everything in a very professional manner,” Professor Asif Nazrul said.
“We will form a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. For this purpose, the Honourable Chief Justice and I, along with our team, are going to South Africa… When we form the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, we will certainly invite you, Farhad bhai,” he said referring to Farhad Mazhar.
Commenting that the nation cannot be freed from eternal turmoil through conflict, the law adviser said, “We must build national unity. The number of those who have committed heinous crimes like genocide and crimes against humanity are not very large in number. We must ensure they receive proper and sufficient punishment. We must form a Truth and Reconciliation Commission even if to establish that they are detached from the mainstream of this nation.”