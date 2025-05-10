Truth and Reconciliation Commission to be formed: Asif Nazrul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul has said the government will form a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

He made this remark at a discussion meeting held at the Judicial Administration Training Institute in the capital regarding the second draft of the “Disappearance Prevention and Remedies Ordinance, 2025”, on Saturday afternoon.

“Farhad (Farhad Mazhar) bhai has repeatedly spoken about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. A Truth and Justice Commission or a Truth and Reconciliation Commission is very much needed. It would have been better if we had established one in our country since 1972. We want to resolve everything in a very professional manner,” Professor Asif Nazrul said.