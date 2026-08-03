Sheikh Hasina will be taken directly from airport to gallows, if she returns: Nahid Islam
National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener the opposition chief whip in parliament Nahid Islam has said that if former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country after being ousted during the July mass uprising, returns to Bangladesh next December, she will be taken directly from the airport to the gallows.
Referring to the issue, Nahid Islam said: "If Sheikh Hasina returns in December, and if Tarique Rahman (the prime minister) makes arrangements for her return that December, are you (the July fighters and the injured) ready for it? We are all ready for it. From the airport, straight to the gallows—there will be no discussion. The people of the entire country... will be on the streets of Bangladesh, on the streets of Dhaka that day. She will be taken directly to the gallows. We will not leave the streets until the execution is carried out."
Nahid Islam made the remarks at a discussion titled "People's one-point demand in the voices of martyred families and the Injured."
The NCP organised the event this afternoon, Monday, at the Muktijoddha Smriti Auditorium of the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) in Kakrail, Dhaka.
Nahid Islam said the July mass uprising's "one-point demand" was not merely the removal of Sheikh Hasina, but the dismantling of the fascist system and the establishment of a new political order.
However, he claimed that the goal had still not been achieved even after two years. According to him, although the one-point demand has been partially implemented, the core objectives of state reform, justice and accountability remain unfulfilled.
Claiming that the country's desired transformation has not materialised because the July National Charter and the referendum verdict have not been implemented, the NCP convener alleged that the families of those martyred have yet to receive justice, the rehabilitation of those injured has not been completed, and partisan influence, corruption and extortion continue across different sectors of the state.
He argued that these problems would not have recurred had the one-point demand been fully realised.
Criticising the government, Nahid Islam said the current administration had failed to meet expectations on justice and reform.
He alleged that the trials over the July killings, enforced disappearances and murders, as well as progress in various cases related to the movement, had stalled.
He also claimed that healthcare-related benefits promised to those injured had not been effectively implemented.
On constitutional and state reform, the NCP convener said the desired change would not be possible while retaining the existing state structure. Reiterating his demand for a new democratic constitution, he said that if reform initiatives were obstructed, another movement would be launched to press for a new constitution.
Addressing the government, Nahid Islam said it must quickly announce a roadmap for the trial of the July killings and the implementation of the necessary reforms. Otherwise, he warned, the ongoing movement would intensify further.
He said those martyred during the July movement had not sacrificed their lives to bring any individual or political party to power; rather, they had laid down their lives in the hope of establishing a discrimination-free, democratic and accountable state. Fulfilling that goal, he said, is now the greatest responsibility.
Criticising the debate surrounding the spirit of the July mass uprising, Nahid Islam said there were attempts to belittle the sacrifices of those who were martyred and injured. However, he claimed that the people remained united against discrimination, corruption, extortion and terrorism.
Call for unity over the aspirations of the martyrs
Akhter Hossen, Member Secretary of the NCP and a member of parliament, said the primary objective of the sacrifices made by those martyred and injured during the July movement was to establish a discrimination-free, accountable and democratic state.
He said those who took part in the movement had expected reforms across various state institutions and an end to the abuse of power. However, he noted that there has yet to be any visible progress in fulfilling those aspirations.
The NCP leader said political parties in the country may have differences of opinion, but everyone must remain united on the spirit of the July movement and the aspirations of the martyrs.
He claimed that the reform expectations reflected in the referendum and the July National Charter should be incorporated into the governance of the state.
At the same time, he said the process of bringing to justice those responsible for past human rights violations and repression must continue.
Attempts to include names in list of the injured on political grounds
Sarjis Alam, the NCP's chief organiser for the northern region, alleged that efforts were being made in various districts to newly include names in the list of those injured during the July movement on political considerations, which could undermine the recognition of those who were genuinely injured.
At the same time, he called on the families of the martyrs and those injured to continue demanding their rights and justice independently, rather than under the banner of any political party.
Rokeya Begum, the mother of martyred Jaber Ibrahim and a reserved-seat member of parliament, said that, as with various past incidents of killings, enforced disappearances and violence, there had still been no visible progress in the trial of the killings committed during the July movement.
Warning that the culture of impunity could lead to a recurrence of violence, she called for the implementation of the recommendations made by the various state reform commissions and for the July National Charter to be put into effect.
Mahmuda Alam Mitu, Member Secretary of Jatiya Nari Shakti and a reserved-seat member of parliament, said that those martyred and injured during the July movement had dreamed of building a welfare-oriented and discrimination-free state.
She said it was essential to implement the state reform initiatives to achieve that goal. These demands, she added, do not belong to any individual or political party; rather, they reflect the aspirations of those who sacrificed their lives or were injured during the movement.
The meeting began with a welcome address by Abul Kalam, the father of Narayanganj martyr Md Adil.
Among those who also addressed the programme were NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, Jatiya Nari Shakti Chief Organiser and reserved-seat MP Nusrat Tabassum, as well as family members of those martyred and injured during the July mass uprising.