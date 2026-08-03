Sheikh Hasina will be taken directly from airport to gallows, if she returns: Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener the opposition chief whip in parliament Nahid Islam has said that if former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country after being ousted during the July mass uprising, returns to Bangladesh next December, she will be taken directly from the airport to the gallows.

Referring to the issue, Nahid Islam said: "If Sheikh Hasina returns in December, and if Tarique Rahman (the prime minister) makes arrangements for her return that December, are you (the July fighters and the injured) ready for it? We are all ready for it. From the airport, straight to the gallows—there will be no discussion. The people of the entire country... will be on the streets of Bangladesh, on the streets of Dhaka that day. She will be taken directly to the gallows. We will not leave the streets until the execution is carried out."

Nahid Islam made the remarks at a discussion titled "People's one-point demand in the voices of martyred families and the Injured."

The NCP organised the event this afternoon, Monday, at the Muktijoddha Smriti Auditorium of the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) in Kakrail, Dhaka.