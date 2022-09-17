Tabith Awal, others injured as AL attacks BNP procession in Banani

Tabith Awal was hit in head, said his personal assistant Nazmul Huda told Prothom Alo. Tabith was taken to the emergency unit of United Hospital.
BNP announced to hold a candlelit procession from Kakali area of Banani to Gulshan-2 intersection protesting price hike of fuel and other essentials and death of three leaders-activists in police firing in Bhola and Narayanganj from 7:00pm to 8:00pm, but the AL leaders and activists started gathering on the road from 6:00pm.
BNP leaders-activists formed a line holding candles on a side of Kamal Ataturk Avenue near Banani kitchen market while AL leaders gathered in the opposite side chanting slogans.
Awami League men attacked the rally as soon as BNP standing committee member Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain finished his speech. As the ruling party men started hurling brickbats, the BNP men tried to withstand initially. But they fled to road no. 26 of K-block in Banani as huge number of AL men chased them.