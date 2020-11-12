US has things to learn from us: CEC Nurul Huda

The US cannot finish counting ballots in 4-5 days but we can do it in 4-5 minutes. The US has things to learn from us, claimed Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh, KM Nurul Huda on Thursday.
The CEC was talking to media persons after casting his vote at the IES School and College polling centre in Sector No. 5 of Uttara, Dhaka, in the by-elections to Dhaka-18 constituency in the morning.
He, however, acknowledged they also have things to learn from the better aspects of the US.
Earlier, around 10:00 in the morning, Awami League candidate in Dhaka-18 parliamentary seat, Md Habib Hasan also cast his vote at the centre.
Voting is underway in Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 parliamentary constituencies’ by-elections from 8:00am. The voting is being cast through EVM (electronic voting machine).
On Tuesday, secretary general of Bangladesh’s de facto opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir asked the government and the election commission (EC) to learn lessons from the US presidential election 2020. Mirza Fakhrul said that in reference the role of the government and the EC in the by-elections Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies.
CEC Huda told the newspersons that the election management is alright. No irregularity was reported anywhere.
Mentioning that he does not know the reason of low turnout, Nurul Huda said there could be many equations for the low turnout. Experts could say that after analysis.
SM Jahangir Hossain, the BNP candidate in the Dhaka-18 by-elections, alleged that the ruling Awami League men have been bringing outsiders and capturing booths. They have been ousting the BNP agents. AL candidate Habib Hasan said he has visited several centres but saw no untoward incidents anywhere.
Regarding the BNP candidate’s allegations, CEC Nurul Huda echoed the AL candidate’s words. He said the Jahangir Hossain’s allegations are not true. Around 9:30am a BNP man phoned and said he would come to file complaints. That’s why he went to office before casting his vote. But none came to file complaints though he waited at the office until 11:00am, the CEC said.