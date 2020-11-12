US has things to learn from us: CEC Nurul Huda

The US cannot finish counting ballots in 4-5 days but we can do it in 4-5 minutes. The US has things to learn from us, claimed Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh, KM Nurul Huda on Thursday.

The CEC was talking to media persons after casting his vote at the IES School and College polling centre in Sector No. 5 of Uttara, Dhaka, in the by-elections to Dhaka-18 constituency in the morning.

He, however, acknowledged they also have things to learn from the better aspects of the US.

Earlier, around 10:00 in the morning, Awami League candidate in Dhaka-18 parliamentary seat, Md Habib Hasan also cast his vote at the centre.