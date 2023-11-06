Former BCL Leader stamps 43 ballots in 57-second, video goes viral

A video of a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of governing Awami League, went viral on Facebook where he is seen stamping on the ‘boat’ symbol in ballot papers in the open during a by-election in Lakshmipur-3 constituency.

The 57-second video, which went viral on social media on Monday, shows the former BCL leader stamping on 43 ballots. Another person was seen helping him.

‘Boat’ is the electoral symbol of the Awami League.