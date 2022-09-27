Six expelled students get posts in BCL hall committee

Contacted, Bijoy Ekattor hall Chhatra League president Sajib said, “The hall authorities did not expel them from the hall. Their seats were cancelled. They are still attached to the hall. They need hall clearance to sit for exam and as far as i know, both the victim and the accused went to the provost office and negotiated the matter. I hope they will be provided seats in the next seat allocation setting."
"I tried my best to form a proper committee and I hope everything will go well," he added.
Contacted, Bijoy Ekattor hall provost, also the chairman of provost standing committee, told the news agency that, "The six students were expelled for life-term, but there is also a process to reconsider the punishment if the victim student speak and make appeal for accused to reduce the punishment."
"But no such official request was made to reconsider the punishment for six expelled BCL activists over the incident of beating Akhlakuzzaman and till now they will be considered as illegal in the hall," he added.
Earlier on 4 April, Bijoy Ekattor hall authority expelled six students from the hall for lifetime for beating up two students in the room.