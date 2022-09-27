Six expelled students get posts in BCL hall committee

Six students of Dhaka University's Bijoy Ekattor Hall have been given posts in the Chhatra League hall committee despite being expelled from the hall for beating up a senior student, reports UNB.

Of the expelled students, Masfi-Ur Rahman has been nominated deputy secretary of plan and programmes, Shofiullah Sumon as deputy secretary of cultural affairs, Naimur Rashid as mass communication and development secretary, Sabbir Al Hasan Qaium as disaster and relief management secretary, Mohammad Firoz Alom Opi as deputy secretary of Training affairs, and Abdullah Al Maruf as deputy secretary of student scholarship.

All of them are known to be followers of Bijoy Ekattor hall BCL president Sajibur Rahman Sajib.