Dhaka University unit Shibir president makes revelation, draws reactions

Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, runs a committee at Dhaka University and Shadik Kayem is its president, and finally, the matter becomes public.

Shadik made a speech revealing his identity after attending an event to exchange views with the administration of the Dhaka University on Saturday. After that, his revelation drew various reactions on the social media platform Facebook.

Some were surprised as they knew him personally but were unaware of his political identity. Some expressed concerns over the open politics of Shibir in Dhaka University.

Speaking to leaders of several student organisations, it has been learned that there had been a consensus in 1990 at the Dhaka University Poribesh Parishad, the official platform of student organisations active on the campus for liaising with the university administration, that Shibir and Jatiya Party’s student wing Jatiya Chatra Samaj would not be allowed to do politics on the campus.

The Awami League was ousted by the student-people's uprising on 5 August. The party’s student wing Chattra League had controlled the Dhaka University campus during their 15-year rule. Chhatra League did not let Shibir operate on campus openly. They even beat many students on suspicion of involvement in Shibir and forced them to leave the halls. Chhatra League, however, was driven out of the campus during the movement for reform to the quota system in government jobs in July.