People want BNP to shun terrorist activities: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister and Awami League (AL) joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said the people of the country want BNP to shun terrorist activities and take part in the upcoming general election.

"We want that BNP would come out of destructive evil politics and terrorist activities. We also want the party to join the next general election," he said while replying to a query of reporters at his office at secretariat here.

Earlier, the minister unwrapped a book 'Feature Sangkalan- SDG o Unnayanmulak' published by Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB). PIB director general Zafar Wazed and other officials were present in the programme.

Hasan Mahmud said, "I heard the speech of the chief election commissioner. I think he said perfectly and I hope that good senses would prevail on BNP."