Who is the election being delayed for, asks BNP leader Amir Khasru

The BNP leader said, most of the political parties want the election to be held in December. The matter of reaching a consensus is also in its final stages. The trial procedures have started. The law will proceed at its own pace. No government will carry out the judicial process. At a juncture when all of this is clear, the election date has been taken to April. But it is possible to hold the election before that. It can be held in September, October, or November even.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, after giving the matter much though, everyone together said that the election should be in December. The holy month of Ramadan will come after that and it is difficult to campaign then. Then there are public exams, inclement weather, storms, when campaigning can't be carried out. So the question arises as to what the reason is behind fixing April as the time for the election.