Who is the election being delayed for, asks BNP leader Amir Khasru
BNP's standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud has asked, "Who is the election being delayed for? For whom is this opportunity being created? Who will benefit? Will those at the helm influence the next election or hold it as they please? These questions have arisen."
Amir Khasru was speaking to journalists in the afternoon today, Sunday, at his Mehdibagh residence in Chattogram city. While exchanging greetings with party men on the occasion of Eid, he also spoke to newspersons.
The BNP leader said, most of the political parties want the election to be held in December. The matter of reaching a consensus is also in its final stages. The trial procedures have started. The law will proceed at its own pace. No government will carry out the judicial process. At a juncture when all of this is clear, the election date has been taken to April. But it is possible to hold the election before that. It can be held in September, October, or November even.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, after giving the matter much though, everyone together said that the election should be in December. The holy month of Ramadan will come after that and it is difficult to campaign then. Then there are public exams, inclement weather, storms, when campaigning can't be carried out. So the question arises as to what the reason is behind fixing April as the time for the election.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury went on to say, "When there is an elected government in the country, elections are held at a specific time. The election date is announced within a timeframe. Right now, there is no elected government, no parliament. In such a case, if you are to announce (an election roadmap), it must be done based on everyone’s consensus and opinions. A general opinion has formed in favour of December. So the question now is, why hold the election in April, going beyond that consensus? Whose interest does this serve? Is there some other motive?"