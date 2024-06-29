BNP men gather at Naya Paltan demanding chairperson's release

The BNP has chalked out a three-day programme to press for Khaleda Zia's release. The rally at Naya Paltan marks the first day, and it will be followed by rallies in cities on 1 July and districts on 3 July.

At Naya Paltan, a stage has been set up in front of the party office. BNP central leaders, including vice chairman Barkatullah, Nitai Roy Chowdhury, and chairperson’s advisor Zainul Abedin Faruk, were seen on the stage.

During a spot visit on Saturday afternoon, it was seen that BNP men from different units in Dhaka and its suburbs were gathering in the Purana Paltan, Bijoynagar, Fakirapool, and Arambagh areas before joining the rally in processions.