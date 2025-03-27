NCP to proceed with demand to revoke Awami League's registration

The National Citizen Party (NCP) wants the Awami League to be banned through a judicial process instead of executive order on charges of genocide during the July uprising.

Before that, the party wants the cancellation of the Awami League’s registration. The party will be holding programmes with this demand.

The NCP also wants a ban on political activities of Awami League until the judicial process is finished. They will take a strong stand against any attempt to rehabilitate the Awami League.

At the same time the NCP leaders will be cautious in their statements regarding the Bangladesh Army and army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman.

The party does not support the negative campaigns being run against the army chief. However, the party will be against any attempt of depoliticisation and political militarisation.

Three top level NCP leaders have clarified this political stance of their party to this correspondent.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, senior joint convener of the party Samanta Sharmin told Prothom Alo, “NCP is focusing on the demand to cancel Awami League’s registration at the moment. However, we will have to move towards banning the Awami League by going through various steps, including the judicial process.”