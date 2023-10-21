AL faces nomination rifts, BNP faces cases, attacks in Gaibandha

The ruling Awami League has started preparations in Gaibandha ahead of the general elections. Although there is no overt rift over the district committee of the Awami League, there is conflict between the incumbent MP and local leaders over nomination. The committees of the associate bodies of the ruling party of the district have expired.

On the other hand, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is being run by an expired committee in the district. The leaders and activists of the party are holding programmes to press their one-point demand of resignation of the government ignoring police obstructions. They are cornered by the fear of lawsuits and arrests.

Meanwhile, the Jatiya Party (JaPa) president didn’t declare the committee despite holding a council Thursday in an attempt to resolve the dissent between local JaPa convenor and member secretary.