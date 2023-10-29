Hartal: 15 injured as police, BNP clash in Cumilla

At least 15 people have suffered injuries as the BNP men have engaged in a clash with the police in Cumilla city.
The incident took place around 8:00 am on Sunday when the BNP men brought out a procession in the Chalkbazar area, in support of their nationwide hartal.
Aminur Rashid, convener of Cumilla district (south) BNP, was leading the procession.
Conversations with witnesses revealed that the police blocked the procession and dispersed it when they reached the Chalkbazar intersection. At one stage, the BNP men hurled brick chips and exploded cocktails, forcing the policemen to fire tear gas shells in return.
Later, the police detained seven BNP leaders and activists from the spot, including joint convener of district BNP Ali Akkas.
BNP leader Aminur Rashid alleged that the police blocked their peaceful rally and fired tear gas shells without any provocation. He claimed at least 14 BNP men sustained injuries in the police attack.
Sanjur Morshed, officer-in-charge of Kotwali model police station, refuted the BNP leader’s claim and said one policeman has been injured as the BNP men hurled brickbats and exploded cocktails.
He also said they detained some of the BNP men from the spot and will accuse them in cases.