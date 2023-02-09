AL concerned if BNP lay siege in Dhaka

Ruling Awami League apprehends that the BNP and like-minded opposition parties might besiege Dhaka at one stage of the ongoing anti-government movement.

If they can lay siege to Dhaka, the opposition parties may call nonstop sit-in programme in the capital city demanding ouster of the government. Awami League has been taking to streets with counter programmes out of this apprehension.

AL thinks their presence in the streets has so far thwarted BNP to create such a situation. It is not yet clear whether BNP would take part in the next general election. If the BNP drags its ongoing street agitation till the next general election, Awami League will also reciprocate. The ruling party thinks that such counter movement would keep its activists buoyant and help them prepare for the next election.

Alongside the party, the government too has its internal assessment on the current political situation. According to its evaluation, BNP’s failure to take control of Dhaka’s streets in last 14 years is one of the most determining factors behind AL’s prolonged and uninterrupted stay in the power.

If BNP can take position in Dhaka ahead of next general election, the confidence of the civil-military administration on the government’s capability might face a blow. Such a sit-in can also debilitate the government’s position on the mass people’s eyes. In such a case, mass people exasperated by price hike of commodities might join BNP’s anti-government agitation. If such a situation arises, the government would face stiff challenge controlling the situation.