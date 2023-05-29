BNP leader Nipun Roy gets anticipatory bail

The High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury for three months in a case filed in connection with a clash between Awami League and BNP activists in Keraniganj on 26 May.
The HC bench of justice Md Habibul Gani and justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order following a petition filed by the BNP leader seeking bail in the case.
Advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury and Barrister Bodruddoza Badal appeared for Nipun during the hearing of the petition.
Earlier in the day, Nipun Roy appeared before the High Court bench with a bandage on her head. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital.
She came directly from the hospital to the High Court to avoid arrest.
Sumon Miah, president of Zinzira union Swechhasebok League, filed the case at Keraniganj model police station on 27 May a day after the clash that left dozens injured.
A total of 108 leaders and activists of the BNP, including its central executive committee member Nipun Roy Chowdhury, were sued in connection with the clash.