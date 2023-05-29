BNP leader Nipun Roy gets anticipatory bail

The High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury for three months in a case filed in connection with a clash between Awami League and BNP activists in Keraniganj on 26 May.

The HC bench of justice Md Habibul Gani and justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order following a petition filed by the BNP leader seeking bail in the case.

Advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury and Barrister Bodruddoza Badal appeared for Nipun during the hearing of the petition.