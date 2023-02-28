Bangladesh won't reap benefit from power deal with Adani Group: Fakhrul

He said the Awami League government has no responsibility towards the people since it has usurped power using the state machinery. “The most serious matter is that there is no parliament to hold the government accountable. There is a parliament that is not elected by people."
The BNP leader alleged that the government has been looting money in a planned way by taking various unnecessary projects one after another and building assets in different countries by siphoning off ill-gotten money abroad since it came to power 14 years.
He also said the government has been in a picnic mood while the country’s people have been going through serious ordeals due to unusual price hikes in daily essentials.
"Since the government has no responsibility towards the people, they’re indulging in festivity. They’re today (Tuesday) holding a festival in President Abdul Hamid’s area,” Fakhrul observed.
The BNP leader said the government does not want to admit that there is an economic crisis and inflation has reached an extreme level in the country. “The common people of the country are now unable to buy rice.”
Amid such a situation, he said the government’s plan to stop the operation of OMS is a terrible move. “They’ll sell rice and essentials through cards which can create another scope for them (AL leaders) to indulge in corruption.”
Fakhrul said there is no alternative to continuing the ongoing movement to overcome the current situation of the country and the government’s misrule. "We have started the movement. In this movement, 17 of our leaders and workers were killed on the streets. We’ll surely establish a government of people by defeating the current fascist regime.”
On 22 February last, BNP announced a 251-member full-fledged committee of the Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, the youth front of the party, with Sultan Salahuddin Tuku as the president and Abdul Monayem Munna as the general secretary.