Bangladesh won't reap benefit from power deal with Adani Group: Fakhrul

The government’s power deal with the Indian Adani Group is unnecessary and uneven as Bangladesh will be unable to reap benefits from the project, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

“The government has signed a power contract with India's Adani Group. Everyone at home and abroad is saying that this is an unnecessary and unfair deal,” he said.

If the deal is not revoked, the BNP leader said Bangladesh will have to pay money, but it won’t get much benefit.

"Through these kinds of deals and projects, they (AL leaders) are plundering huge public money and amassing wealth abroad,” he observed.

Fakhrul made the remarks on Tuesday while talking to reporters after placing a wreath at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s grave together with the leaders of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal’s newly announced full-fledged committee.