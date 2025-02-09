BNP to bar if reform commission proposals obstruct fair elections
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will bar the implementation of any proposal of the reform commissions that would create obstructions of holding a fair election.
BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said this to the media after an hour-long meeting of the party’s representatives with the election commission in the capital’s Agargaon area Sunday afternoon.
Newspersons asked Nazrul Islam Khan whether they had any discussion with the EC regarding a remark of the Chief Election Commissioner where he said that some of the proposals of the reform commission will curtail the authority of the EC.
In response to this, the senior BNP leader said, “They would talk about this since this is their issue. If we also think any proposal of the reform commission would obstruct fair elections, we also will impede.”
CEC AMM Nasir Uddin led the election commission in the meeting with the BNP. election commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmed, Anwarul Islam Sarkar, Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah and secretary Akhter Ahmed also attended the meeting.
Nazrul Islam Khan led the BNP delegation that included standing committee members Selima Rahman and Salahuddin Ahmed.
Nazrul Islam Khan further said that they have understood that the election commission would be completely ready to hold the parliamentary election in May or June. That means it is possible to organise the national election soon.
Asked about the agenda of discussion with the EC, the BNP standing committee member stated that there is not anything other than the election to discuss with the EC.
He remarked that the EC was completely ready to hold an election in May or June with the updated voter list.
When newspersons pressed for more information on whether they received any message on the tentative time of the election, Nazrul Islam Khan said, “As I said earlier, they (the EC) cannot announce this since the election is not going to take place following the normal course as delineated in the constitution.”
When he was asked whether the BNP made any proposal, Nazrul Islam Khan remarked, “No.”
He also stated that it is the responsibility of the government to announce the date of election. Then the EC will announce the polls schedule.
He informed the media that BNP has a discussion with the Chief Advisor on Monday. They will discuss those issues there.