BNP to bar if reform commission proposals obstruct fair elections

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will bar the implementation of any proposal of the reform commissions that would create obstructions of holding a fair election.

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said this to the media after an hour-long meeting of the party’s representatives with the election commission in the capital’s Agargaon area Sunday afternoon.

Newspersons asked Nazrul Islam Khan whether they had any discussion with the EC regarding a remark of the Chief Election Commissioner where he said that some of the proposals of the reform commission will curtail the authority of the EC.