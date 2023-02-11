Awami League to hold peace rallies at unions amid BNP road march  

Awami League is all set to hold peace rallies at unions across the country on Saturday, apparently to counter the BNP’s march programme.

The ruling party earlier kept its counter programmes limited in the capital city, but now expanded it to the grassroots level. The party laid emphasis on the programme and moved its central leaders to the unions in 40 districts. They will attend at least one rally in their designated districts on Saturday.

The party issued a release on Friday with the announcement of the peace rally. It said a peace rally will be held at the union level as part of its year-long programme ahead of the 12th national election and to protest the anarchy and conspirational politics by the evil forces of BNP-Jamaat.