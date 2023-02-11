Awami League to hold peace rallies at unions amid BNP road march  

Central, district, city, upazila unit leaders along with local public representatives will attend the rallies, added the release.
According to sources, Awami League took the decision to hold the peace rally as a countermeasure after the BNP announced the march programme at the union level. It informally prepared a list of central leaders who will attend the union-level programmes in 40 districts.
In most cases, the central leaders have been instructed to attend rallies in their respective districts.
There are a total of 76 organisational districts of Awami League. The central leaders have been moved to 40 districts while the local leaders and parliamentarians will take care of the remaining districts.
SM Kamal Hossain, organising secretary of Awami League, told Prothom Alo that he would attend rallies in Khulna.
The selected leaders, according to sources, have been instructed to stay in their designated districts, unless they are sick or abroad. They will attend at least one rally and monitor the overall situation of the district.
The partymen have been asked to bring out processions from all wards and hold a rally in a common place fixed by the local leaders.
Several responsible leaders, on the condition of anonymity, said the central leaders, ministers, and parliamentarians normally visit their constituencies on Friday and Saturday. They will now prepare for the elections and keep the BNP under pressure through the programmes.