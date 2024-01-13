BNP holding regular meetings to set next course of movement: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the party’s leaders are holding meetings every day to determine the next course of movement.

BNP will also discuss with the like-minded parties about what programmes it should take in the days to come.

Rizvi said this while replying to queries of newsmen during the BNP’s press conference at the party’s central office in Naya Paltan today, Saturday.

“Our leaders are sitting almost every day. They would inform people after fixing programme,” Rizvi said.