BNP holding regular meetings to set next course of movement: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the party’s leaders are holding meetings every day to determine the next course of movement.
BNP will also discuss with the like-minded parties about what programmes it should take in the days to come.
Rizvi said this while replying to queries of newsmen during the BNP’s press conference at the party’s central office in Naya Paltan today, Saturday.
“Our leaders are sitting almost every day. They would inform people after fixing programme,” Rizvi said.
Earlier in a written speech, Rizvi alleged that hundreds of BNP leaders and activists are languishing in jail as the government has launched worst form of repression on the people snatching all basic human rights.
Although international rights groups and democratic world have become vocal against the repression against the opposition parties, the government paid no heed to it and continues its repression unabated.