Political violence
Nine AL men among 12 killed in October: MSF
A total of 12 people have been killed in political violence in October. Nine of them are Awami League leaders and activists and remaining three victims are from BNP.
Rights organisation Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) revealed this in its monthly report of October. The report was sent to media today, Thursday.
The MSF publishes its monthly report based on reports published in different media outlets and through its own investigation.
The report said BNP’s infighting has seen a noticeable rise in October like in September. As a result casualties continue unabated and safety of citizen’s lives remain questionable.
According to MSF's report, 424 people were victims of political violence in 58 incidents in October. Among them 12 people were killed and 412 people were injured. Among the injured, 16 sustained bullet injuries. Out of 58 incidents of violence, 37 were BNP’s internal conflict, 17 were between BNP and Awami League, two were infighting of Awami League and two were between BNP and Jamaat.
According to the report, three died in BNP’s infightings. Of the nine victims of Awami League, two have died unnaturally as per media reports. Of the remaining seven, BNP and Jamaat had reportedly involved in four deaths and three were victims of political vendettas.
On 1 October, hung body of Nazrul Islam Dhali, 58, general secretary of Khadergaon union Awami League in Chandpur’s Matlab south upazila, was recovered by police. Family claimed Nazrul was killed.
On 2 October, Jaidul Haque Shyamal, 52, was beaten dead in Gazipur’s Kaliganj due to BNP’s internal clash.
Gaibandha Awami League leader Mostak Ahmed’s family claimed he was killed due to political rivalry on 3 October. However, police suspect he was killed in an accident.
On the same day, the body of an Awami League leader named Shajahan Sheikh, 55, was recovered from a pond in Munshiganj’s Sreenagar 16 hours after he went missing.
On 9 October, police recovered the body of Awami League activist Shahabul Islam, 45, from a vegetable field in Rajshahi’s Mohonpur.
Miscreants hacked and beat Firoz Khan, organising secretary of Chattogram’s Sitakunda union Jubo League, on 18 October. He had been absconding since the fall of Awami League on 5 August in fear of political reprisal.
Chhatra League activist Aftab Uddin Tahsin, 26, was shot dead allegedly by people known as Shibir cadres.
On 26 October, miscreants beat Jubo League activist Mim by hanging him with a tree and cutting his tendons to kill him allegedly by BNP supporters.
On 27 October, a Jubo Dal activist named Sohel was killed in a clash between two BNP factions in Dhaka's Uttara.
On 30 October, BNP activists hacked two Awami League supporters Hamidul Islam, 50, and Nazrul Islam, 45, to death over establishing supremacy and past enmity in Kushtia’s Daulatpur.
On the same day, a BNP leader named Sultan, 45, was killed in a BNP infighting over dominance in Chuadanga's Damurhuda upazila.
Mob beating
According to the MSF report, the incidents of mob beating continued in October. The organisation reported at least 24 incidents of mob beating where 19 died and another 19 including three women were critically injured. 19 injured persons were handed over to police after mob beating.
Of the people died in mob beating, eight were suspected for theft, one for theft, two for suspected snatching, one for suspected extortion, one on accusation of rape, one over a scuffle and one as suspected criminal.
Meanwhile 19 including three women were critically injured over robbery, snatching and theft, one over attempt to rape and one for involvement with Chhatra League.