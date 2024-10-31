Nine AL men among 12 killed in October: MSF

A total of 12 people have been killed in political violence in October. Nine of them are Awami League leaders and activists and remaining three victims are from BNP.

Rights organisation Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF) revealed this in its monthly report of October. The report was sent to media today, Thursday.

The MSF publishes its monthly report based on reports published in different media outlets and through its own investigation.

The report said BNP’s infighting has seen a noticeable rise in October like in September. As a result casualties continue unabated and safety of citizen’s lives remain questionable.

According to MSF's report, 424 people were victims of political violence in 58 incidents in October. Among them 12 people were killed and 412 people were injured. Among the injured, 16 sustained bullet injuries. Out of 58 incidents of violence, 37 were BNP’s internal conflict, 17 were between BNP and Awami League, two were infighting of Awami League and two were between BNP and Jamaat.