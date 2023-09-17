BNP to take up 15-day programme this week

BNP is now coming up with a 15-day cluster programme to take ahead its one-point programme to remove the government. This cluster programme will include various types of rallies and several road marches. The programme will kick off on Tuesday and continue on until 3 October.

The national election schedule will be announced in the first week of November, the election commission has been indicating. BNP wants to take its movement to the finale in October before the announcement of the election schedule. It is with this in mind that the party is to launch its movement this week. When this movement ends, the party may take up another stretch of the movement in the first week of October.

According to BNP sources, the programme will start off with a large rally in Keraniganj, Dhaka. In between, four road marches will also be held in the south and eastern regions of the country.

The programme is to be announced at a press conference tomorrow, Monday.