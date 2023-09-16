Road march to continue until fall of govt: Fakhrul

Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal president Sultan Salauddin Tuku presided over the rally at Rangpur Grand Hotel Intersection, organised on the occasion of road march. Jubo Dal acting general secretary Shafiqul Islam moderated it.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Rangpur has the tradition to stand up against injustice. The Tebhaga movement took place in Rangpur during British rule. Eminent son of Rangpur, Nuruldin made a call for movement.

He also said thousands of youth are calling people of Bangladesh from Rangpur to stand up against this autocrat and looters. The declaration of road march is being given from Rangpur for the fall of this government.

Mirza Fakhrul said this Awami League government is holding on to power through various strategies and by force. They are trying to send democracy in exile in a planned way. Today people of Bangladesh cannot elect their representatives through casting their votes.

He said today people of Bangladesh are helpless because of the price hike of essentials. The prices of everything including oil, salt have increased. Besides, people don't get electricity and farmers cannot irrigate their land.