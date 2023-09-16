Road march to continue until fall of govt: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said road march starting from Rangpur will continue until the fall of the government.
"When we will be able to oust this government, the road march will end that day. We will not return home until the fall of this government," the BNP leader said.
Mirza Fakhrul said this speaking as the chief guest while inaugurating 'road march of youth' which started for Dinajpur from Rangpur on Saturday afternoon.
BNP's associate bodies Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal organised the road march.
Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal president Sultan Salauddin Tuku presided over the rally at Rangpur Grand Hotel Intersection, organised on the occasion of road march. Jubo Dal acting general secretary Shafiqul Islam moderated it.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Rangpur has the tradition to stand up against injustice. The Tebhaga movement took place in Rangpur during British rule. Eminent son of Rangpur, Nuruldin made a call for movement.
He also said thousands of youth are calling people of Bangladesh from Rangpur to stand up against this autocrat and looters. The declaration of road march is being given from Rangpur for the fall of this government.
Mirza Fakhrul said this Awami League government is holding on to power through various strategies and by force. They are trying to send democracy in exile in a planned way. Today people of Bangladesh cannot elect their representatives through casting their votes.
He said today people of Bangladesh are helpless because of the price hike of essentials. The prices of everything including oil, salt have increased. Besides, people don't get electricity and farmers cannot irrigate their land.
This government has indulged in unbridled corruption, the BNP secretary said adding the economy is degrading and reserve is decreasing.
He said the youth are the most victimised and they have no employment.
Fakhrul said, "This government has destroyed democracy in a planned way in the last 15 years. So we are trying to place our demands in a peaceful manner. We have clearly said this government has to resign."
Drawing the attention of Rangpur people, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Could you cast your votes in 2014? You couldn't. A total of 153 candidates were elected uncontested. When under a government, the people cannot cast their votes, the election cannot be held under that government. Not only BNP, all the political parties have declared that an election is not acceptable under this government. Left leaning alliance or the communist party is not with us. They have also declared they will not join the election under this government."
Meanwhile, leaders in cars, microbuses, minibuses and motorcycles from Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Gaibandha districts started gathering at 8:00am in front of the BNP office in Rangpur. They were chanting slogans. They took position in the main road of the BNP office.
BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal president SM Jilani, Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal central committee general secretary Rajib Ahsan, Chhatra Dal central committee acting president Rashed Iqbal Khan and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal central committee general secretary Saif Mahmud were present.
After the inauguration, a road march with convoys of buses, microbuses, pickups, motorcycles set out for Dinajpur from Rangpur. The road march will end in Dinajpur.