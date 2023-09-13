BNP's 3 associate bodies to hold road marches 16, 17 Sept

BNP wants to take its one-point demand to the final stage in October.

The top leaders are considering the current month as the last step of a mass campaign.

As part of the plan, a rally will be held in Dhaka on Friday and a 'road march of youth' will be organised across the country.

Road march will kick off from Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions. The three organisations including Chhatra Dal announce road marches for two days today.