BNP to hold rallies, 5 road marches in September

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold several rallies and five road marches in this month as the party then plans to culminate the final movement in October.
Sources said the BNP leadership considers September as the final stage of mass campaign ahead of the party’s final movement to topple the government.
As part of this, the party will hold a rally in Dhaka on Friday and youth road marches in different parts of the country from Saturday.
BNP sources said they want to engage youth with the anti-government movement. Alongside the final stage of movement, BNP leaders are also observing the role of judiciary.
BNP leaders think the government is using the judiciary as a weapon to stifle the voice of opposition. The courts are handing down sentences to scores of leaders-activists of BNP and other opposition parties ahead of the election.
BNP sources said the party would hold rally in the city’s Naya Paltan on Friday protesting sentence of BNP leaders-activists in ‘false’ cases.
The party sent a letter to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Sunday seeking a permission for the rally. DMP is yet to give the permission to the rally slated to be organised jointly by Dhaka city south and north units of BNP.
Dhaka city north BNP’s member secretary Aminul Haque told Prothom Alo on Monday night, “BNP Dhaka city north unit’s convener Amanullah Aman has been sent to jail after a court sentenced him in a false case. Many leaders-activists including Dhaka city south unit’s member secretary Rafiqul Alam, joint convener Tanvir Ahmed and central leader Salahuddin Ahmed have been jailed. The rally would be organized protesting this.”
