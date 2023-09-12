BNP to hold rallies, 5 road marches in September

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will hold several rallies and five road marches in this month as the party then plans to culminate the final movement in October.

Sources said the BNP leadership considers September as the final stage of mass campaign ahead of the party’s final movement to topple the government.

As part of this, the party will hold a rally in Dhaka on Friday and youth road marches in different parts of the country from Saturday.

BNP sources said they want to engage youth with the anti-government movement. Alongside the final stage of movement, BNP leaders are also observing the role of judiciary.

BNP leaders think the government is using the judiciary as a weapon to stifle the voice of opposition. The courts are handing down sentences to scores of leaders-activists of BNP and other opposition parties ahead of the election.