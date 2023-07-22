BNP ‘youth rally’ to expedite one-point movement

Following the youth rallies, the de facto opposition will employ its full might to press home its one-point demand of resignation of the government to clear way for the formation of caretaker government to oversee the next parliamentary election, according to the party sources.

Three organisations of BNP have been organising the youth rallies under the slogan “We the youths want to cast vote, let there be war for this right”. Top leadership of the party took the initiative of organising six youth rallies across the country to check how much support it would garner from the youths in decisive movements. Five of the rallies have already held.

The sixth rally will be held at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka from 2:00 pm. Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will attend the rally as the chief guest.

BNP sources said one of the objectives of the rallies was to organise the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swechchhasebok Dal – three of the most powerful organisations of BNP.