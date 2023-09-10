BNP leader Amanullah sent to jail

A Dhaka court has issued an order to send Dhaka city north unit BNP convener Amanullah Aman to jail.
Dhaka special judge court-1 judge Abul Kashem passed the order on Sunday afternoon.
Amanullah's lawyer Syed Nazrul Islam confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Aman, convicted in a corruption case, reached the court at 12:20pm to surrender. Later, he surrendered to Dhaka special judge court-1 and sought bail.
Lawyer Nazrul Islam said the court ordered to send Amanullah to jail refusing his bail.
On Tuesday, chamber judge of the Appellate Divison, Enayetur Rahim, granted bail of Aman's wife Sabera Aman who was sentenced to three years in prison in a corruption case.
On 30 May, the High Court upheld the trial court's verdict which sentenced Amanullah Aman to 13 years in jail and Sabera to three years on charges of concealing information of properties and amalgamating assets beyond known sources.
Within 15 days of accepting the copy of this verdict, Amanullah and Sabera were asked to surrender to the concerned court. The full verdict was published on 7 August.
In accordance with the directives, Sabera surrendered to the concerned court on 3 September. Dhaka's special judge court-1 ordered to send her to the jail. Sabera filed a leave-to-appeal on 4 September seeking bail against the High Court verdict.