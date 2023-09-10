BNP leader Amanullah sent to jail

A Dhaka court has issued an order to send Dhaka city north unit BNP convener Amanullah Aman to jail.

Dhaka special judge court-1 judge Abul Kashem passed the order on Sunday afternoon.

Amanullah's lawyer Syed Nazrul Islam confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Aman, convicted in a corruption case, reached the court at 12:20pm to surrender. Later, he surrendered to Dhaka special judge court-1 and sought bail.

Lawyer Nazrul Islam said the court ordered to send Amanullah to jail refusing his bail.