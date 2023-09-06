BNP to hold mass procession in Dhaka 9 Sept

Dhaka city north and south units of BNP will organise processions on Saturday afternoon.

Sources said the political parties and alliances, which are in simultaneous movement with BNP demanding the resignation of the Awami League government, will also organise processions.

Thirty six political parties along with BNP have been launching simultaneous movements seeking the resignation of the government before the upcoming parliament election to make a way for formation a non-party caretaker government that would oversee the election.

Several other parties have also been launching movements on the same demands separately.