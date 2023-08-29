BNP wants to reach final stage of movement in October

BNP leaders feel that if programmes like sit-ins or blockades carry on for an extended period of time, there is more possibility for violence and this will have a negative impact on the people. That is why they plan to take up a hard-hitting programme for a brief span of time towards the final stage of the movement. BNP leadership is also mindful of not giving the foreign quarters a negative opinion in this regard.

BNP leaders feel that the gatherings at their one-point movement programmes in and outside of Dhaka are growing. But this is basically gatherings of their leaders and activists. While the people are unhappy with the government, they are still not directly joining BNP’s programmes. Also, the government still has the total support of the police and the administration.

Several senior leaders of BNP have said in September they want to remain in the field and create such a situation that all quarters, including the general people, join in their movement. This is the “special moment’ they await.

Speaking to leaders from the union, district, city level right up to the centre, it was seen that a large section of them felt that it will be possible to create such a situation within October and their movement will go towards a positive conclusion. Unlike in 2014 and 2018, it will be difficult for Awami League to go for a one-sided election this time. The government this time is under pressure from the US and other countries of the west. The high prices of commodities and the economic situation of the country have had an impact on the lives of the common man. People’s anger against the government has further increased due to human rights and other issues.

Then again, there are speculations among the BNP leaders and activists at the grassroots and other levels as to how far the movement will actually be able to change the government. BNP has a strong organisational stand in Bogura. Union level BNP general secretary there, Abdul Mannan, told Prothom Alo, “It wasn’t possible to thwart the last two elections through the movement. Time will tell how far it will be possible this time. I feel it will be possible to go ahead with pressure from the outside world.”